Govt must rethink tunnel road project

By now, it is well known from Bengaluru’s own experience and from that of cities around the world that no amount of building new roads, flyovers, underpasses and tunnels will ever solve cities’ traffic problem, because the more the space made for private transport, the more private vehicles will mushroom onto the roads. This is the wicked problem of infrastructure.

The policy of any sensible government should be to build and incentivise public transport and dis-incentivise the use of private vehicles. It must spend the proposed Rs 13,000 crore on more urgent works that will pay both immediate and long-term dividends – like repairing existing roads that have become potholed death-traps for commuters, strengthening the metro network and its first and last-mile connectivity, speeding up the suburban rail project, and augmenting BMTC services. Building a tunnel road without first getting these basics right or without considering more viable options is to indulge in grandiose projects and the attendant corruption and favouritism. Projects of this magnitude should not be undertaken on the mere whims of those in power. They must be done only after public consultations and the consent of the people. The cabinet must reconsider its approval and put the tunnel road idea on hold.