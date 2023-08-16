Guidelines on generic medicines welcome

The enforcement of the guidelines will make a big difference to patients with respect to their out-of-pocket expenditure. Branded drugs are much more expensive than generic drugs and they are supported by large-scale commercial promotion by pharma companies. Generic drugs have the same composition, effects, side effects and usage as the branded drugs but are often ignored as there is a nexus between doctors, pharma companies and medical shops to promote branded drugs. There are motivated campaigns which try to create the impression that generic drugs are manufactured in facilities where the best standards are not maintained. There is also the claim all generic medicines are of uneven quality. Medical stores are reluctant to store them because their profit margin on them is lower than in the case of branded drugs. Even the Jan Aushadhi shops are not always well-stocked. India is a top producer of generic drugs, and their easy availability should be ensured all over the country. All the issues connected with implementation need to be addressed to ensure that patients, especially the poor, are not exploited in the matter of use of drugs.