Health insurance: GST on premium must go

On some other issues, the Council thought wider studies were required, and GoMs (Group of Ministers) are to deliberate on them. A final decision will be made on the basis of their recommendations. One of them is the GST on insurance, over which there has been much discussion in recent weeks. There is strong demand for a review of the 18% tax levied on premium payments. It was voiced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and by the BJP’s allies, too. There seems to be a change in the government’s stance now and a new GoM is expected to make a recommendation in a few weeks, to be considered by the Council meeting in November. Health insurance penetration in the country is very low for various reasons, including the high premiums. The public health infrastructure is grossly inadequate and hospitalisation expenses and the premia have increased after the Covid pandemic. There are several proposals on how to effect changes in the levy and hopefully the decision will give the best relief to the widest section of people.