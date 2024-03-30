Heed Wangchuk’s warning on Ladakh

Social activist and Magsaysay Award winner Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 21-day fast without a promise from the government on his demands for Ladakh but he succeeded in drawing national and even international attention to the needs and demands of the region. The demands relate to protection of the fragile ecology of the region, formulation of a development strategy suited to it, and granting statehood to the Union Territory. The demands found total support in the region, as the people had themselves raised them for some years. Almost the entire population of the region was involved in it, with many of them fasting with Wangchuk and others participating in it in other ways. Ladakh, part of which is known as the Third Pole, is highly sensitive to climate change crisis and has already started feeling its impact. Glaciers are receding at a fast pace and abnormal temperature variations are occurring regularly. The average temperatures have risen, the snowfall is late and irregular, and rainfall has increased.