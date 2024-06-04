High GDP growth hides weaknesses

The data needs to be seen in context. Along with strengths, it shows some areas of concern for the economy. One main reason for the growth in GDP was the high growth in net taxes of over 20% and the lower subsidy outflow in the last quarter of the financial year. The divergence between the GDP and GVA is an indication of this. It has been noted that the GDP growth in the run-up to the 2019 elections also had shown a similar trend. One red flag which continues to be thrown up by the economy is the timid growth of private final consumption expenditure, even as investment has grown at a healthy pace. It has grown at just 4% for 2023-24, the slowest level seen in 12 years. This may be a reflection of the employment situation, low rural incomes and demand, and the inflationary pressures that continue. The performance of the monsoon and the Union budget for the full year, to be presented in July, will be the major determinants of the economy in the coming months.