Hush hush attempt to shackle social media

Social media companies that do not provide the government with information about their users will face criminal liability. All information about users will have to be provided to the government on demand. Generally, all the penalties and liabilities prescribed by the Bill are high. Advertisement networks will also be regulated. There are many other controversial provisions in the Bill.

There is even a provision for selective use of the provisions. It allows the government to ‘exempt a distinct class of players or a group for avoiding genuine hardship’. That will enable the government to spare some and pick and choose others against whom it wants to wield the law. There are many vague expressions in the Bill. It has been noted that the phrase ‘as may be prescribed’ appears 42 times in it. That will leave a lot of discretion with the government, and the consequences can be imagined.

The Opposition has raised the matter in Parliament, accusing the government of suppressing the truth and proposing to enact an undemocratic and draconian law. The Bill, if it becomes a law, can turn out to be a bigger threat to freedom of expression than any other idea or measure conceived or used by the government in the past