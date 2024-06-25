Idea of super-rich tax gets tide of support

Proposals to impose a levy on the super-rich have been debated for a long time, and according to a recent survey, are widely supported across the world.

According to the Earth4All initiative and Global Commons Alliance, 68 per cent of people across the world’s largest economies, including 74 per cent in India, support the idea of a tax on the super-rich to address global hunger, inequality, and the climate crisis.

Brazil, the current G20 president, is expected to push the idea of a global 2 per cent tax on the super-rich at a meeting of the group’s finance ministers next month. It should be noted that there is greater support for the idea in India than in other countries. About 71 per cent of Indians endorse universal basic income, and there is similar support for climate change policies and actions and investment in health and the environment.