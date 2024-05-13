Important lessons in bail for Kejriwal

By granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister and AAP leader, the Supreme Court has corrected a wrong and ensured that he exercises his political and democratic right to campaign in the elections.

The court has separated the legality of Kejriwal’s arrest from its politics, and while it has not decided on its legality, it has made it clear that his right to campaign for his party cannot be denied. It has granted Kejriwal bail till June 1, when voting in the Lok Sabha election ends.

There are conditions for the bail–Kejriwal cannot attend the chief minister’s office and cannot in the normal course sign an official file. It may be said that it is the AAP leader Kejriwal who has got bail, not Chief Minister Kejriwal.