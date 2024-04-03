India can't slack in its fight against TB

MDR TB is difficult to treat because many drugs are not effective against it. A majority of the patients offered second-line treatment did not complete the course. Meanwhile, a short-duration last-resort drug has been found useful. With the decision not to renew the patent for this drug for an MNC drug, cheaper generic versions may be available soon. It is also necessary to pay more attention to non-lung TB which is more prevalent among women. The report has said that India achieved a 16% decline in new TB cases and an 18% reduction in mortality since 2015. But it is also a fact that India has the highest TB burden among all countries and contributes 27 per cent of all cases. The fight against TB has a special significance because the disease is more prevalent in the lower socio-economic strata of society.