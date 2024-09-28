India, Pak must show broadmindedness

India's notification to Pakistan for a “review” and “modification” of the Indus Waters Treaty has been in the making for a few years. In 2016, days after the Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked the Uri brigade headquarters at the Line of Control, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “blood and water cannot flow together”.

In 2022, the World Bank provided an opening to Delhi by operationalising two dispute resolution mechanisms of the treaty at the same time -- the neutral expert and the court of arbitration -- to examine Pakistan's objections to the 330-MW hydropower project on the Kishenganga, a tributary of the Jhelum, and the 850-MW Ratle project on the Chenab.

An aggrieved Delhi's objection that the two processes may yield two conflicting results was not accepted. At the time, Delhi sent a notice to Pakistan for “modification” of the dispute resolution clauses. India's second notice, sent on August 30 this year, suggests, through the use of the word “review”, that Delhi now wants to junk the 64-year-old World Bank-brokered treaty.