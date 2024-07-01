India’s T20 victory is gloriously special

Again, while this euphoria belongs to Team India, it is hard not to enjoy individual glories. Be it Sachin Tendulkar’s moment in India’s 50-over World Cup win in 2011 or Lionel Messi’s moment in Argentina’s FIFA World Cup victory in 2022, sport at the highest level is as much about a team’s achievements as about personal milestones. In that sense, it was poignant to see the curtains come down on the glorious T20 careers of Kohli and Rohit after several ‘so near yet so far’ episodes. The Indian team will never feature these two greats again in the shortest format, but together they have given us memories to cherish for a long time. Finally, India needed this win for more than one reason and, not surprisingly, there are brazen attempts and insinuations to discredit it, but they are nothing more than sour grapes. This Indian team has moved on from seeking validation from the ‘imperials’.