India's doping menace demands quick action

In September 2023, a lone runner in the 100-meter race at an athletic meet in Delhi kept running beyond the finish line as he was chased by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials to get his urine samples. His tests eventually returned positive. As farcical as the incident was, it threw light on India’s deeply entrenched doping menace. In the Tokyo edition of the Olympics held in 2021, India stood in the 48th position, with one gold, two silvers, and four bronze medals. With 113 medals, the United States topped the table. However, according to a recently released report by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), India beat the US hands down to become the top country with the highest percentage of doping violations among countries that conducted 2,000 or more tests. Even more disconcerting is that this January, India emerged as the second worst country in a 10-year global study conducted by the WADA on doping cases among child athletes. These are two dubious distinctions we can do without, and they harm India’s ambition of becoming a sporting superpower. Such incidents do not send out the right message to the rest of the sporting world about India, especially since it is ready to bid to host the 2036 Olympics.