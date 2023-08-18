Inflation needs to be tackled urgently

The hike in inflation was mainly caused by the increase in food prices. In the food category, vegetables contributed most to the spike, followed by spices, pulses and cereals. The RBI has said that the surge in vegetable prices is temporary and may moderate with the arrival of fresh stocks. The government has decided to intervene in the market with sale of wheat and rice from the Food Corporation of India’s stocks. Even when food inflation was rising, core inflation had softened. But the expectations of moderation can go wrong, as food prices depend much on the behaviour of the monsoon, which has not been normal so far this year. Meanwhile, crude oil prices are on the rise again and that will also work as an inflationary factor. While the RBI has the responsibility to bring the inflation level back to its 4% target, it is unlikely that it will achieve that goal anytime soon.