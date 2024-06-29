Joe Biden falters in first poll debate

Such is the tyranny of the US presidential debate. It can swing votes, sway the minds of indecisive voters, and turn committed party loyalists against their candidate. Usually, three or four debates are held, and they take place after the party conventions, at which the party officially nominates its presidential candidate. The Republican convention is to be held in mid-July, and the Democrats will hold theirs in late August. Biden agreed to advance the debate — this is the earliest ever that it has been held — partly to press home Trump’s conviction, but mostly to message away from the topic of his age. Instead, the first debate of this US election has thrown up something else altogether — calls for Biden to step down and make way for a more suitable Democrat who could be nominated at the party convention. That may not happen; but if it does, several aspirants may throw their hat in the ring, including Vice-President Kamala Harris. The world is as interested as the average US voter, if not more, in what happens next.