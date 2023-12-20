Kerala Covid cases cause for concern

The steep rise of Covid cases in Kerala in the last few days has put the state and the country in alert mode and states neighbouring Kerala, such as Karnataka, have increased vigil and taken preventive measures. Karnataka has made the wearing of masks mandatory for senior citizens and those with co-morbidities, and ordered more testing and surveillance. The central government has sent an advisory to state governments calling for increased surveillance and genome sequencing of samples. It has also recommended mock drills to test the preparedness of hospitals. The concern has been caused by the detection of a new Covid sub-variant, JN.1, which is considered to have enhanced ability to evade human anti-body response. Those who have been vaccinated will also be vulnerable, especially because many months have elapsed since the last vaccination for most people. But it has been found that updated vaccines and treatments will offer protection and relief against the new strain.
The number of cases in Kerala has tripled in the last one week. The first JN.1 case was detected on December 8 and the patient has since then recovered. At the national level, 260 new cases were reported on Monday, with active cases rising to 1,828. The numbers are increasing every day. A few deaths have been reported but most cases have not required hospitalisation. The rapid rise in cases is attributed to the increase in samples of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases which are being tested. Most of them are mild cases and patients recover without treatment. Though doctors and health experts are sure that there is no need to worry about another large outbreak of the epidemic, the rising numbers are cause enough for concern. This is because when the virus, however mild, is in circulation, it can mutate into stronger variants. The experience of the pandemic and its memories accentuate the concern.
Though the new variant has been detected only in Kerala, there is reason to believe that it is also present in other parts of the country. This is because at least 15 persons who had gone to Singapore from different places in India were detected to be infected with the new virus variant. Other countries have also detected it. It is a descendant of the BA.2.86 variant, which was first found in the US last year and was endemic in China. There is a need for increased vigil, especially because festivities like Christmas and the New Year and pilgrimages can cause the spread of the virus. The winter season is also conducive to it. So it is important to heed the counsel of caution and precaution.