Kerala Covid cases cause for concern

The number of cases in Kerala has tripled in the last one week. The first JN.1 case was detected on December 8 and the patient has since then recovered. At the national level, 260 new cases were reported on Monday, with active cases rising to 1,828. The numbers are increasing every day. A few deaths have been reported but most cases have not required hospitalisation. The rapid rise in cases is attributed to the increase in samples of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases which are being tested. Most of them are mild cases and patients recover without treatment. Though doctors and health experts are sure that there is no need to worry about another large outbreak of the epidemic, the rising numbers are cause enough for concern. This is because when the virus, however mild, is in circulation, it can mutate into stronger variants. The experience of the pandemic and its memories accentuate the concern.