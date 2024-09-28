KG Layout failures: BDA’s shame

In 2014, the BDA embarked upon developing a 4,000-acre layout near Kengeri, allotting nearly 26,000 sites to applicants starting 2016-17. This included 9,000 plots reserved for farmers who had lost their lands during the formation of the layout.

Originally targeted for completion in March 2018, the project has been plagued by delays, inefficiencies and mismanagement, leaving allottees frustrated and disillusioned. So far, only about 60 allottees have managed to obtain plan approvals for construction.

The stark disparity between the BDA’s promises and the harsh ground realities have left the allottees shocked. The 10.5-km arterial road meant to span the layout remains non-existent. Instead, residents are forced to navigate paths that turn treacherous during rains.

In the absence of underground drainage and sewage systems, sewage flows on the approach paths, while the lack of piped water has forced residents to rely on borewells. The hopes of site allottees of building a house and living peacefully in this layout have begun to fade. With time, many have retired or are nearing retirement, making it difficult for them to secure bank loans.

Many allottees who obtained loans to buy sites are facing financial strain as they are burdened with exorbitant interest payments, without being able to build their houses. Many may soon be left only with the bitter option of having to sell their sites for modest profits.