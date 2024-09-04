KPSC needs to be overhauled, made credible

The controversy-ridden Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) is once again in the news for the wrong reasons, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah having to order cancellation of the recently-held examination for recruitment of over 350 gazetted officers.

This follows outrage over the poor translation of questions from English to Kannada, which left the exam-takers confused and unable to answer them.

Over two lakh candidates had appeared for the examination. According to exam-takers from Kannada-medium backgrounds, who bore the brunt of this botch-up, about 50 questions were wrongly translated. With the Chief Minister’s office receiving over 20,000 complaints on the matter, Siddaramaiah has ordered that re-examination be held within two months to “ensure fairness to all candidates”.

The Chief Minister has also ordered that those responsible for the lapse should be relieved of their duties. Wrongly-translated questions in a competitive examination is the height of incompetence and callousness. The government should initiate strong punitive action against all those responsible.