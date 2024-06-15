Kuwait deaths a wake-up call for GoI

The government and Indian missions abroad will need to be vigilant about the welfare of Indians in other countries. Some countries may have inadequate legal protection for the rights and needs of workers. Implementation may be slack in others. Indian missions will have to work with authorities in other countries to ensure that the interests of Indian workers are protected and their lives and properties are not at risk. More and more Indians will go abroad in the coming years for work and work-related needs as the country’s population, especially the working population, is growing and many other countries are finding their populations and workforces shrinking. Indians desperate for jobs are even going to conflict zones in search of livelihood. On June 11, the government announced the death of two more Indians, who were working as support staff for the Russian Army, in Ukraine. The deaths of Indians in distant lands should remind the just re-elected Narendra Modi government that in its third term, it should focus on creating jobs in India so that Indians do not have to go abroad, and suffer abuse and sub-standard working conditions or even lose lives. When they do go abroad, the government has the responsibility to ensure their welfare.