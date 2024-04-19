Letters of concern, or warning?

A letter written by 21 retired judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts to the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on what they called escalating attempts by “certain factions to undermine the judiciary through calculated pressure, misinformation and public disparagement” is similar to a letter written by about 600 lawyers, including senior advocate Harish Salve, to the CJI a fortnight ago expressing the same views and concerns.

The letter has said that some persons, motivated by narrow political interests and personal gains, are striving to erode public confidence in the judicial system. The judges have said the trend is particularly noticeable with respect to some cases of economic or political significance. They have alleged that the campaign is intended to “malign the judiciary’s reputation and to influence judicial outcomes to their favour.”

The lawyers’ letter also said that a vested interest group dishonouring the judiciary and defaming the courts is active and their campaign would endanger democracy.