LGBTQ+ rights: SC came up short

The Supreme Court’s refusal to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriage is a setback to the LGBTQ+ community which had hoped that they would be granted the right to equality in full by the court, with acceptance of their right to marriage. The court said that the right to marriage is not a fundamental right, but the expectation was that it would flow from the right to life, the right to equality, the right to privacy, and the right to non-discrimination that the court has upheld in umpteen judgements in the past.

After the 2017 judgement on the right to privacy and the 2018 judgement that decriminalised homosexuality, the right to marriage of members of the LGBTQ+ community was considered a natural follow-up. The court went close to it but refused to take the decisive step. It left the matter to parliament, which is as good as leaving the matter at the stage where the case started.