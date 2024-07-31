Little to show after Quad meet in Tokyo 

The Quad foreign ministers' meeting in Tokyo showed the group in waiting mode—waiting for the United States election. A leaders' summit has not taken place since May 2023.

It is New Delhi's turn to host it, but a summit proposed in January, right after the Republic Day parade, did not take place as US President Joe Biden conveyed his inability to attend. While this week's meeting included a reference to a leaders' meeting ‘later this year’, perhaps on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September, there is only so much that an outgoing president of the United States can bring to the grouping's table. Soon, the Quad's agenda and its fate will pass into the hands of the next US president.