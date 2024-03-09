Maldives’ Muizzu is making a mistake

The Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu appears to be in a great hurry to tie up the details of his foreign policy. He is going about it as if the map of the world is about to change tomorrow. But he must realise that neither India nor China are going anywhere. India will remain Maldives's biggest and go-to neighbour in any crisis.

As well, the Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean Region is now something of a reality, one which all countries are dealing with in their own ways. As such, the Maldives’ pact with China “to obtain different forms of training required by the Maldives' military, and to be granted various non-lethal military equipment free of charge”, as reportedly explained by Muizzu, should be of concern.

Muizzu was also quoted as saying it was being provided gratis, and would help Maldives “stand on our own two feet so that we can have autonomy and independence”.