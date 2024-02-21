Mamata must do right by Sandeshkhali

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been blaming the Opposition parties, mainly the BJP, for fomenting trouble. But she was wrong to dismiss the whole affair as a mountain being made out of a molehill. Opposition parties will make use of any incident which shows the government in a poor light. It is for the government to ensure that law and order is maintained and justice is done. The BJP has big political and electoral ambitions in the state and it will put all its resources and tricks in play as Lok Sabha elections are only weeks away.

Governor C V Ananda Bose and agencies like the National Women’s Commission are all in the field against the state government. There is politicisation of the incident, but it was the TMC government’s failure to take action in time that led to the aggravation of the situation. This may yet be the toughest challenge to Mamata Banerjee’s reputation and it comes too close to the Lok Sabha elections. She can withstand it only by doing right by the people of Sandeshkhali. Dismissal of all protests as part of “Opposition agenda” will not carry conviction.