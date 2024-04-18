Manipur: PM’s words sound hollow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never got it right about Manipur, both with his words and with his silence. For most part of the last one year, when the state went through strife and violence, he chose to be silent about it.

When he spoke about it on two occasions, he did not speak right. Months after violence broke out in the state, he told Parliament, when he was forced to talk about the situation in the state through a no-confidence motion, that the central and the state governments were working towards peace.

He assured the people of Manipur that peace would be restored soon. It still has not been restored, but the Prime Minister claimed last week that there is a marked improvement in the situation because of the timely intervention of the central government and efforts made by the state government. On both occasions, the Prime Minister’s words sounded hollow.