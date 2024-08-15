Many pledges yet to be redeemed

Seventy-seven years after we were reminded of our tryst with destiny, many of the pledges we made are yet to be redeemed, and many of our dreams are yet to be realised. We have done better than our neighbours–we are stronger, wealthier, and more respected. But we are more polarised in society and politics than ever before, and the tryst with freedom has seen twists over the decades. There were some months when freedom was a suspended idea. We survived them. There are fresh challenges now. Some of the strongest and most stringent laws that impinge on freedom are in free use now, and the right to step out, stand away, and say no, which is the essence of the spirit of August 15, needs to be fortified. It was a covenant in the Constitution that we gave ourselves two years after the first Independence Day, and we need to remember it and commit ourselves to strengthening it on every anniversary.