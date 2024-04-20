Misleading claims, labelling must stop

The debate about health drinks is very old, and many claims of companies about the status of their products as health drinks have been disputed by experts and others. The recent directive from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to e-commerce platforms to remove Bournvita and similar beverages from the ‘health drink’ category has again drawn attention to the debate.

An inquiry by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has revealed that there was no official definition of a ‘health drink’ under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. No subsequent law or rules have made a definition of or laid down standards for a health drink.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has clarified that beverages based on dairy, cereals or malt should not be labelled as ‘health’ or ‘energy’ drinks. The FSSAI has asked for proper categorisation of the drinks which are widely consumed in the country.