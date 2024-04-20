Misleading claims, labelling must stop

Questions have been raised about the nutritional claims of many of the health drinks. They make a $15 billion market and children are the main consumers, but others like sick people and convalescing mothers are, too. The sugar content of these beverages has always been a matter of concern.
Many of them contain much more than the recommended values of added sugars. This is a cause for child obesity, teen diabetes, dental problems and other health issues. The controversy has led some beverages to reduce their sugar content but that does not address the problem of marketing and labelling of products as health or energy drinks. Flavoured water-based drinks, both carbonated and non-carbonated, are referred to as energy drinks. Such labelling, supported by advertisements, gives the impression that the beverages promote health or give energy. But nutritionists find such claims misleading and even capable of doing harm.