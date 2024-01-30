Modi-Macron: High on symbolism

It was gracious of President Emmanuel Macron of France to accept India's last minute invitation to attend the Republic Day parade as the chief guest after US President Joe Biden, Delhi’s first choice, made known his unavailability.
Macron's ready acceptance meant that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were meeting for the second time in six months, after Modi's participation in the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris last July.
With the two countries having already signed off on many significant agreements last year, Macron's visit was high on symbolism, messaging a partnership of total convergence, a partnership with almost no visible points of difference at all.
France was the first country to sign off on a strategic partnership with India, immediately after the 1998 nuclear tests, going against the tide of international disapproval.
Unlike the US, which periodically brings up “values” in its ties with India, France is clear that it is shared interests that matter most in its relationship.
Delhi and Paris are fiercely protective of the independence of their foreign policies. Both seek a multipolar world. Modi went to Paris last year within days of being accorded a State reception by Biden in Washington, and getting Macron to stand in for the US President in Delhi was no happenstance.
Indeed, as if the invitation to Biden had never existed, the joint statement gushes over how “unprecedented” it is for the leaders of the two countries to be chief guest at each other's national days successively, describing it as a “high point” of the 25th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership.
The 42-point joint statement was a reiteration of Horizon 2024, the roadmap for the partnership adopted last year during Modi's visit.
The ambitious sweep of that vision document covers collaborations in defence and security, including the stability of the Indo-Pacific, in the space and digital sectors, infrastructure, climate change, health, and people to people exchanges, including 30,000 visas for Indian students up to 2030.
Last year, it was agreed that France would supply 26 more Rafale aircraft, this lot for the Indian Navy, and three more Scorpene submarines.
The two sides have agreed to explore the possibility of defence production in India not only for their own requirements but with a view to selling to friendly third countries.
The agreement between two private companies, Tata Advanced System and Airbus, to set up an assembly line for civilian helicopters in India, is the latest development in Prime Minister Modi's Make in India campaign.
The real deal though would be for France to agree on transferring technology so that fighters such as the Rafale can be made in India.