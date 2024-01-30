Modi-Macron: High on symbolism

It was gracious of President Emmanuel Macron of France to accept India's last minute invitation to attend the Republic Day parade as the chief guest after US President Joe Biden, Delhi’s first choice, made known his unavailability.

Macron's ready acceptance meant that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were meeting for the second time in six months, after Modi's participation in the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris last July.

With the two countries having already signed off on many significant agreements last year, Macron's visit was high on symbolism, messaging a partnership of total convergence, a partnership with almost no visible points of difference at all.

France was the first country to sign off on a strategic partnership with India, immediately after the 1998 nuclear tests, going against the tide of international disapproval.