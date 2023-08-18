Mostly the old codes in new garb

The bills — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill — have been presented as new legal codes in content and style. But there is scepticism whether they really needed to be presented as totally new legislation because much of the content of the old codes has been retained and there is little fresh content. Amendments and deletions in the old codes may have achieved the purpose of changing and updating the laws. But the government seems to have wanted to put its imprint on the laws and claim the credit for introducing a new system that ostensibly exorcises the colonial ghost. The naming of all the bills in Hindi is also part of the wish to claim ownership and credit and to make it sound authentically national in the Hindi belt region. That gives them a political angle. This was wholly unnecessary and can create discomfort in non-Hindi states. When all laws have their translations in Indian languages, referring to their titles in Hindi while the content is in English is odd. This can still be changed. In any case, the provisions in the bills may be amended on the basis of the debate and discussions in the country and later in parliament.