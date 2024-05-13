Much ado about Sam’s colour talk

We have prided ourselves on our view of the world as one family. ‘Vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ is a political and diplomatic catchword now and gives legitimacy to our claim to be the world’s guru and guide. That connotes the idea that we consider the world as our family, an extension of ourselves. But is the converse true? Do we consider ourselves as an extension of the world, as containing within ourselves other peoples, as a country that has others with different skins and faces, as a home to multitudes of all kinds? Inherent in this is a question about the idea of India. Sam Pitroda articulated it crudely, but this is a nuance we cannot avoid facing. The outraged response to it tells us something about ourselves. It was amplified by politics in an electoral moment, and even the best oratory could not have defended Pitroda without damage.