Nagamangala calls for a healing touch

It is said that the seeds of hate are sown much before the first stone is thrown. The recent violence in Nagamangala in Mandya district is a reflection of the widening gap between communities, the exploitation of differences by political parties, and the lack of preparedness by the police. Though it is still not clear how exactly trouble began, a heated argument between members of two communities during a Ganesha procession escalated to stone throwing, which blew up into full scale violence, leading to the torching of several shops.
Fortunately, the violence has not resulted in human casualties. The government has now suspended the local police inspector, but this amounts to locking the stables after the horses have bolted. The violence could have been avoided had the police made adequate security arrangements in advance, considering that the procession route had witnessed some tension last year too. They have now arrested some 50 people and restored normalcy, despite efforts by a few leaders to keep the cauldron burning.
As usual, the ruling Congress and opposition BJP-JD(S) combine are busy pointing accusing fingers at each other. The Congress says the BJP promotes communal violence wherever it is present. The Mandya MP seat is represented by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who won as the BJP-JD (S) coalition candidate. The opposition, in turn, has charged the Congress with indulging in minority appeasement.
With politicians dividing the society on communal lines, religious processions often create tensions even in towns that are otherwise peaceful. Nagamangala is a typical case of politicians exploiting the fault lines by stoking the fire. Instead of pitting one group against the other, they should promote interfaith dialogue and promote better understanding. It is high time the people saw through the game plan of self-serving politicians, and stopped provoking each other during religious festivities.
While politicians descend on the town, drive a wedge between the people and leave, the communities will have to continue to live together even after the riots. It is necessary for the local police to hone their intelligence gathering skills so that precautionary measures can be taken well in advance. The police should come down heavily on anyone who disturbs communal harmony because riots not only shred the social fabric but also impact people physically and financially, leaving permanent scars on their minds.