Nagamangala calls for a healing touch

It is said that the seeds of hate are sown much before the first stone is thrown. The recent violence in Nagamangala in Mandya district is a reflection of the widening gap between communities, the exploitation of differences by political parties, and the lack of preparedness by the police. Though it is still not clear how exactly trouble began, a heated argument between members of two communities during a Ganesha procession escalated to stone throwing, which blew up into full scale violence, leading to the torching of several shops.