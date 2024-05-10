Nepal, India must talk, resolve issues 

The decision by the Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” government in Nepal to depict the contested India-Nepal-China tri-junction on its currency notes injects a new challenge into New Delhi's relations with Kathmandu. The border issue had lain dormant for a long time until it flared up in 2020, when India published new maps showing the reorganisation of J&K into two Union Territories, in which Kalapani in the tri-junction area was shown on the Indian side. The Indian map triggered street protests in Nepal, which claims this area as part of its territory. Nepal saw it as a unilateral move by India on an unresolved issue. The then K P Oli government published its own map showing the contested territory on the Nepal side, and it was adopted by the Nepali parliament. It is significant that the new move by Nepal has come after Prachanda’s ruling Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) tied up a new coalition with the Oli-led Nepal Communist Party of Nepal (UML). It has raked up a sensitive issue during a hotly contested election in India. What is also of concern is that Nepal's decision seems to be dismissive of a bilateral agreement that the border issue will be resolved through diplomatic channels.