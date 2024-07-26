Neutrality in jeopardy as BJP placates RSS

Circulars issued by successive governments in 1966, 1970 and 1980 had barred government servants from becoming members of or participating in the activities of organisations such as the RSS and the Jamaat-e-Islami. The All India Service Rules had also reflected this. The rules have barred government servants from joining political parties and organisations which have political links. The order issued by the government on July 9 removed the RSS from the earlier orders, thus lifting the ban. There have been court cases in the matter in some states. The bar on government officials is based on the principle that political governance and administration should be separate, and while they are complementary, they should not breach the lines that divide them. While the bureaucracy is permanent, the political government changes in a democracy, and so it is not right for officialdom to be politically associated with any government. The division of functions flows from the nature of government and division of powers envisaged in the Constitution.