Nipah: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu must be alert, too

There is high medical alert in Kerala after the death of two persons caused by the Nipah virus in parts of Kozhikode district. There are some others who are under treatment or observation. This is the fourth incidence of the zoonotic disease in Kerala in the last five years. It had caused the death of 17 persons in 2018 and returned in 2019 and 2021 without causing fatalities. Many areas in the district have gone back to observing the defensive protocol against the disease, including wearing masks. Since the first death occurred about two weeks ago and its cause has only now been confirmed, an exercise has been launched to trace all those who had come in contact with the deceased. The contacts of other infected persons are also being traced. While the state authorities have said there is no need for panic, the reappearance of the disease has caused concern.