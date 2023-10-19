Nithari case: Failure of justice system

The CBI had taken over the case and investigated it. The court has passed severe strictures against the agency and said it was disappointed with its handling of the case. It observed that the agency had dealt with the case in a casual and perfunctory manner.

The CBI also failed to probe the involvement of organ trading rackets in the case, though a committee appointed by the government had pointed to that possibility.

The investigation had been bungled from the time of collection of evidence, and the court found the prosecution had totally failed to prove the case beyond doubt.

The local police had not taken any action on reports about missing children and had not investigated them. The case was transferred to the CBI in the hope that it would bring the guilty to book but now the case is dead just as the children are.