Not the way to a Uniform Civil Code

A UCC is expected to apply to all people and communities in the country. But the Uttarakhand bill exempts tribal communities from its scope. That has given rise to the charge that the UCC is specifically targeted against the minorities. The bill has laid down norms and practices with respect to marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption, and all areas of personal law, and some of these are welcome. One undesirable and dangerous provision is that live-in relationships have to be compulsorily registered. This is an invasion of privacy and a violation of the individual’s freedom to enter into marital and social relationships with other individuals. The government cannot assume the power to disapprove of individuals’ voluntary relationships. The legislation makes it mandatory for both partners to inform the government of their relationship within a month after they start living together, failing which they will face a prison term of up to three months or a fine, or both. Violation of a civil law should not be considered a criminal act that invites a jail term. The provision is also likely to be misused and will attract vigilantism. The records are to be kept with the police and that makes the provision especially ominous.