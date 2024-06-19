One more case of vindictiveness

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena’s decision to sanction the prosecution of author Arundhati Roy and academic Sheikh Showkat Hussain for speeches made 14 years ago is the first major signal from the new government that its vindictive instincts and habits are still intact.

The two are sought to be prosecuted under Section 13 of the UAPA, which pertains to inciting unlawful activities, and is punishable with up to seven years of imprisonment.

The case is based on provocative speeches about the separation of Kashmir from India, which the two made at a meeting in 2010 in Delhi. An FIR had been filed against the two in 2010 and sanction had earlier been given for prosecution only under IPC Sections.

But the more stringent UAPA has been invoked now, perhaps as an afterthought, and it will make bail extremely difficult. Trial is unlikely to take place soon and that will mean jail for an indefinite period for the two.