Overhaul NEET to bring back credibility

All this showed serious deficiencies in the conduct of the exam, and it would be wrong for the government to claim that the court’s rejection of the demand for a retest is a vindication of its position. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that ‘’truth has prevailed”, but the truth is that the examination system is prone to malpractice and not immune to attacks. The revelations about exam mafias, the arrest of many persons, and the actions taken against many candidates are proof of that. Several decisions taken by the NTA have come to be questioned. The UGC-NET exam, held in June, was also cancelled by the government, which did not cite any specific reason. The dismissal of the NTA chief and the appointment of a committee to look into the mess are in themselves an admission of the failure of the system.