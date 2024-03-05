Patanjali is warned again, but does it care?

Publication of misleading advertisements about a drug is prohibited under the DOMA and would attract imprisonment and fine, whose quantum would increase for repeat offences. Action can be taken under the Consumer Protection Act also. But no steps have been taken against Patanjali for its offences. The court has now again warned the firm against making adverse statements about other systems of medicine. It has underlined the need for strict enforcement of rules and questioned the functioning of the regulatory bodies and government agencies in the matter. It has also pulled up the government for “sitting with eyes closed,” and sought a clarification on the action taken under various laws for implementation of advertising standards. The country has large sections of people who are not knowledgeable about medicine and who are easily swayed by claims made by persons like Ramdev. The government has said that it would look into the allegations, but it should ensure that action is taken in the interest of public health.