PM’s response: Mock, ridicule Oppn

There was not much light on Manipur either in the Prime Minister’s or Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech that would give a sense of what the government would do to restore peace and normalcy there. There was only a hope that things will improve, and a defence of an indefensible state government, apart from the now tiresomely regular finger-pointing at the Congress for all the ills in the country, whether in Manipur, or elsewhere in the North-East and the entire country. When the Prime Minister says “we will find a solution” after three months of unrelenting strife, that does not show conviction or confidence.