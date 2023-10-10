Prize spotlights Iran’s oppression of women

In her statement following the announcement of the prize, Narges said: The global support and recognition of my human rights advocacy makes me more resolved, more responsible, more passionate and more hopeful.” Human rights and democratic freedoms are increasingly being suppressed all over the world. Ideological regimes, theocratic states and authoritarian governments of all kinds have been in the forefront on the oppression of women’s rights. The Nobel Prize, or any prize for that matter, becomes more relevant and takes on more meaning when it is awarded to persons who resist and oppose the policies and actions of such repressive regimes. They do it at great cost to themselves for the greater good of the community. The Nobel Committee has hoped that Narges will be released before the prize ceremony in December. That is unlikely as Iran has already described the prize as a sign of “the interventionist and anti-Iran policies of some European countries.”