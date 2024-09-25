Quad signals an all too apparent shift

At the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that the Quad's priority is a “free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific” with a “rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of all issues”. “We are not against anyone,” he said, though this boilerplate formulation is a reference to Chinese belligerence in the South China Sea and beyond. Modi also stated that the “Quad is here to stay”. There are multiple messages, some for the Quad partners themselves, to read into the fact that Modi felt the need to make that declaration. That his National Security Adviser Ajit Doval could not accompany him on this visit sent its own message on the state of the Modi government’s ties with the Biden administration in the wake of the court summons issued in the US in the Panun case. But Beijing was quick to read the message meant for it, and has lashed out at the US for “pooling together countries to muster military and security cooperation…to contain China”.