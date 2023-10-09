Rate decision signal of concern, uncertainty

The RBI has increased its second quarter retail inflation estimate to 6.4 per cent from 6.2 per cent, although it has kept its projection for the full year unchanged at 5.4 per cent. This is unlikely to be met, and the target may be achieved only in 2024-25, that too if the situation improves by then. Food prices drove up inflation in the recent past, and there are no indications that they will come down in the near future. Food inflation had reached 11.51 per cent in July. It has eased now but the situation is still uncertain. An irregular and uneven monsoon has affected the agricultural sector. Reservoir levels are low. The area under sowing for pulses is lower than last year. All crops are likely to be hit. If food inflation remains high for a period, it can again push up overall inflation. The World Bank has raised its inflation forecast for India from 5.2 per cent for the full year to 5.9 per cent. The external environment is also unfavourable. Crude prices have been steadily rising and they will impact price levels. The Hamas-Israel war that has broken out in West Asia is a new disruptive factor.