Seat agreements boost I.N.D.I.A morale

After receiving serious blows with the exit of several parties and leaders, including one of its founders, the I.N.D.I.A grouping is showing signs of getting its act together. Last week’s finalisation of a pre-poll alliance and seat allocation between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress in UP is a major step forward, and has given a boost to the Opposition grouping.

The SP, which is the major partner in the state, will contest 63 seats, leaving 17 to the Congress. The Congress would not be unhappy with its share, which includes its traditional seats of Rae Bareli and Amethi, though it is not yet certain who will contest there. The two parties have reached a seat agreement in Madhya Pradesh, where there was no alliance in last year’s Assembly elections.