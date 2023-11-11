Stage set for a renewed arms race?

The war in Ukraine, which has dragged on for nearly two years, has perhaps reached a dead end, even as the US enters its presidential election cycle and the appetite to pour money into Ukraine's self-belief wanes. But the damage the war has caused beyond the shores of Ukraine and Russia is visible in the wreckage of Cold War-era treaties that were meant to wind down the arms race. The CFE Treaty, from which Putin walked out on November 6, is the latest part of that wreckage. This 1990 treaty set equal limits on weaponry that could be deployed by the NATO and Warsaw Pact nations within a certain geography, but now all bets are off. Thus, as the world returns to an era of superpower rivalry, on the one side is an expanding NATO, Russia's insecurity combined with Putin’s revanchist designs, and America's powerful military-industrial complex, and on the other – and closer home to India -- is an aggressive China whose silent build-up of nuclear arms is causing alarm not only in Washington but also in the many countries bordering China and which live in fear of its relentless territorial claims. And there are almost no agreed restraints on any of them restarting an arms race.