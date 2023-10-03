Start preparing for an ageing India

The change in the composition of the population will have implications for the economy, society and many important aspects like healthcare, social security, and welfare. The immediate challenge is to make use of the population dividend now to strengthen the present and near-future so as to prepare for the needs of the later years. Education, health, and employment are three key areas which need most attention. Poor performance and missed opportunities in these areas will make the challenges all the more difficult later. If the country becomes old before it is in a position to support both its young and the old, it can lead to serious economic difficulties and social disruptions. China’s present economic decline is partly attributed to the changes in its population due to its one-child policy, though it had made use of its demographic dividend in the past decades.