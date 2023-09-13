State of birds in India cause for worry

The State of India’s Birds 2023, released recently, presents a disquieting picture of the world of birds in the country. The report has every year given a useful account of the life of birds in its great variety. It is based on scientific surveys and is a reliable guide, both for experts and laypersons. The report’s conclusions are not surprising in view of the persisting decline of the avian world recorded in previous reports. It says that 60 per cent of the 338 species with identified long-term trends have experienced declines in their numbers, 29 per cent are stable and 11 per cent have shown increase. Among those 359 species with determined current annual trends, 39 per cent are declining, 18 per cent are rapidly declining, 53 per cent are stable, and 8 per cent are increasing. Overall, more birds are disappearing than are increasing in numbers, and that is not good news.
Bird species which are restricted to narrow habitats like wetlands, rainforests, grasslands, etc., are called specialists. They are rapidly declining, but generalists that can live in a wide range of habitats such as plantations and agricultural fields are doing well. While the first group finds survival difficult when their habitats shrink, generalists try to survive by adapting to new environments. Birds on grasslands and many migratory species have dwindled. Endemic species, especially those unique to the Western Ghats, have experienced rapid declines. Of the 232 endemic species, many are inhabitants of rainforests and their numbers have fallen. Birds that feed on vertebrates and carrion have declined the most, and vultures have seen up to 95 per cent extinction. Many insectivorous birds have also declined. Overall, 142 species are declining while 28 are increasing. Among the many that are losing are riverine and coastal birds, bustards and ducks. Those which are thriving include the Asian koel and the Indian peafowl.
Habitat loss, shrinkage of prey base, climate change and diseases are the main reasons for the decline. Urbanisation especially poses a threat to many birds. It has also been observed that urbanisation leads to homogenisation of bird communities. Conservation efforts are mostly aimed at species like tigers and lions. Birds do not get much attention. It has been seen that some of the birds are very adaptive and change their habits to adapt to new environments. But generally, they are under pressure and deserve much more attention than they get. Birds have important roles in our lives. Their place in the cycle of life is crucial. They serve as pollinators and scavengers and perform many other functions. They are a pleasure to watch, and we like to hear their songs. The report should serve as another warning about the increasing threat to them.