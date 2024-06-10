Steady repo rate good for new government

The RBI’s main consideration in deciding the repo rate is the need to maintain price stability. It is mandated to target a retail inflation level of 4 per cent. Retail inflation is well above 4 per cent. So the MPC did not have a choice in the strict terms of its responsibility, because inflation is still not under control. Headline inflation has seen some moderation this year after remaining at high levels in the past. But the decline has been slow as it moved from 5.1 per cent in February to 4.8 per cent in April. Governor Shaktikanta Das was cautious on inflation and noted that the global commodity prices were also high this quarter. He has retained last quarter’s inflation forecast of 4.5 per cent for this financial year, which is above the RBI’s limit. Food inflation is at more elevated levels. The RBI did not want to take a chance even though there is a forecast for a good monsoon which can cool down inflation.