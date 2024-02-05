Stop using ED as a political weapon

Soren is among the opposition leaders across many states being investigated by the ED on various charges falling under the draconian PMLA. Soren may or may not be guilty of the charges against him, but the question of why only opposition leaders are being probed by the ED gets stronger with every arrest and case. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may be the next target, as indicated by the persistent attempts of the ED to get at him. The politics in Jharkhand over the arrest of Soren does not seem to have ended either. A new ministry under Champai Soren has been sworn in. But Governor C P Radhakrishnan vacillated for a day before inviting him to form the government, after he was elected leader of the JMM. Champai Soren has been given 10 days to prove his majority. Though the JMM-Congress coalition in the state has a decisive majority, fears of poaching and horse-trading are pervasive, and ruling party MLAs have been shifted to Hyderabad for safekeeping. While all of this points to the BJP’s ability to break and make governments, it also shows the vulnerability of the opposition. It is a comment on the poor state of politics in the country.