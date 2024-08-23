Study impact of policy before changing it

While both sides have a point, the government would do well not to take a hasty decision. It is now over three years since the revised provisions came into effect and some amount of data will be available to gauge its impact, positive and negative. The government should appoint an expert committee to consider, among others, the following questions: Has the land under cultivation reduced drastically as the Congress had feared? Has there been a replenishment of fallow lands? Has food production been affected? Have farmlands been converted for commercial purposes? Has fresh investment led to modernisation of farming?