Supreme Court move to examine sedition law welcome

Substantially also, the proposed law will not make a difference. It has dropped the word sedition but not the idea of sedition. According to Section 150 of the new code, citizens can be proceeded against for words, gestures, actions, etc., which endanger the “sovereignty, unity and integrity of India,” in place of the IPC provision against creating disaffection against “the government established by law,” a colonial-era construct. Under the IPC, criticism of the government could be considered sedition, and critics could be booked for it. This has often happened, especially under the present government, and is likely to happen even more frequently under the proposed law, too. The proposed provision is actually more draconian than what the British designed for their Indian subjects as it has a wider scope and prescribes more stringent punishment for the offence. In this, the government has followed the Law Commission’s wrong recommendation to make the sedition law stronger, and has done it without using the word.